GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

K. Kailashnathan, accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers, MPs and MLAs, waved the national flag. He also administered the ‘tiranga pledge’ at the ceremony hosted by the Department of Art and Culture

Published - August 13, 2024 08:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with Speaker and Ministers inaugurating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign organised by Department of Art and Culture at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy along with Speaker and Ministers inaugurating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign organised by Department of Art and Culture at Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Tuesday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, a nation-wide initiative to encourage bringing home the national flag to foster patriotic fervour, ahead of Independence Day celebrations falling on Thursday.

Mr. Kailashnathan, accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers, MPs and MLAs, waved the national flag. He also administered the ‘tiranga pledge’ at the ceremony hosted by the Department of Art and Culture.

The Lt. Governor honoured the family of five freedom fighters. Earlier, the dignitaries signed on the martyr memorial board kept on Goubert Avenue on the beach.

Cultural performances on the theme of patriotism and national unity were staged on the occasion.

Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, Chief Secretary Sharat Chouhan and A. Nedunchezhiyan, Culture Secretary were among those who participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.