L-G kicks off festival to mark 75 years of Independence

The Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav will go on till August 2022

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan kick-started a year-long festival, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, at Gandhi Thidal here on Friday to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.

A series of activities will be conducted over the next 75 weeks, continuing till August 15 next year, to mark 75 years of Independence.

The Lt. Governor flagged off a boat rally with 75 boats. From her personal Twitter handle, Ms. Soundarajan posted: “Morning sunrise, the sea, 75 boats, patriotic songs in the air — initiatives towards remembering our freedom struggle. Excited to flag off this unique rally.”

She also inaugurated a cycle rally with 75 students and initiated a drive to plant 75,000 plants by planting a sapling on the Promenade Beach here.

The L-G later participated in the commemoration of the 91st anniversary of the Dandi March.

A special event was held with students and NSS volunteers featuring an exposition of classical ragas and patriotic songs.

After honouring veteran freedom fighters, Ms. Soundarajan told mediapersons that Puducherry was the land of freedom fighters and social reformers like Subramania Bharathi, Sri Aurobindo and Bharathidasan.

She later left for the Telangana Raj Bhavan to join the celebrations there.