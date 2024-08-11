ADVERTISEMENT

L-G Kailashnathan inspects Oussudu freshwater lake

Published - August 11, 2024 11:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan at the Oussudu Lake on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In his first public event since assuming office, Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan undertook an inspection of the Oussudu lake, the largest freshwater lake in the region.

The Lt. Governor sought to know why desilting works were not regularly carried out on the lake.

Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, who accompanied the Lt. Governor, pointed to the lack of coordination among the forest, PWD and Irrigation departments that jointly manage the water body.

Mr. Kailashnathan was briefed by the officials about the lake and the water supply channels connecting with the city grid.

He told reporters that as he had taken up the role only a couple of days earlier, he was assessing the functioning of various departments and would keep monitoring their progress.

