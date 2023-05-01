ADVERTISEMENT

L-G joins jiving Gujarati-Marathi women to celebrate diversity

May 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The twin celebration of ‘Gujarat Divas’ and ‘Maharashtra Divas’ got under way at the Raj Nivas and Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed on the message of harmony

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took part in the traditional dance performance presented by the Gujarati and Marathi communities at Raj Nivas on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was game for a bit of Dandiya as she joined traditionally-attired women from the city’s Gujarati and Marathi communities during the twin celebration of ‘Gujarat Divas’ and ‘Maharashtra Divas’ at the Raj Nivas on Monday.

As the programme symbolising national unity in diversity got under way with colourful Dandiya and Garba performances, the women requested Ms. Soundararajan to join them, and she obliged.

Later, the Lt. Governor underscored the message of harmony and said that as Indians all were one despite the differences in language, culture or faith.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The nation should remain united and a linguistic identity should harmoniously coexist with the Indian identity. That is unity in diversity”.

She told the media that dancing with the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra was a joyous experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US