L-G joins jiving Gujarati-Marathi women to celebrate diversity

May 01, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was game for a bit of Dandiya as she joined traditionally-attired women from the city’s Gujarati and Marathi communities during the twin celebration of ‘Gujarat Divas’ and ‘Maharashtra Divas’ at the Raj Nivas on Monday.

As the programme symbolising national unity in diversity got under way with colourful Dandiya and Garba performances, the women requested Ms. Soundararajan to join them, and she obliged.

Later, the Lt. Governor underscored the message of harmony and said that as Indians all were one despite the differences in language, culture or faith.

“The nation should remain united and a linguistic identity should harmoniously coexist with the Indian identity. That is unity in diversity”.

She told the media that dancing with the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra was a joyous experience.