L-G interacts with delegation of students from West Bengal on their visit to Puducherry for a cultural exposure

May 22, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A 45-member student delegation from West Bengal is in the city as part of a programme to promote the cross-cultural experience. During the ‘Yuva Sangam’ organised as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, the delegation called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas recently.

Over an interaction, Ms. Soundararajan emphasised the value of such cultural exchange programmes in a country as diverse as India with its multiplicity of language, culture and traditions.

Empathy is the essential trait of leadership, the Lt. Governor told the students. “If you have care and concern for others, you can become a leader,” she said.

Noting that women still faced various challenges in society, the Lt. Governor advised women students to not be deterred by hurdles and to learn to turn obstacles into opportunities.

After hosting lunch at the Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor gifted the students copies of a book by Swami Vivekananda. The delegation also visited Auroville on Sunday.

Members of the Auroville Foundation and Working Groups interacted with the students and explained the concept of human unity that inspired the founding of the universal township.