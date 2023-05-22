HamberMenu
L-G interacts with delegation of students from West Bengal on their visit to Puducherry for a cultural exposure

The ‘Yuva Sangam’ organised as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative aims to promote the cross-cultural experience

May 22, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with a student delegation from West Bengal.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with a student delegation from West Bengal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 45-member student delegation from West Bengal is in the city as part of a programme to promote the cross-cultural experience. During the ‘Yuva Sangam’ organised as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, the delegation called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas recently.

Over an interaction, Ms. Soundararajan emphasised the value of such cultural exchange programmes in a country as diverse as India with its multiplicity of language, culture and traditions.

Empathy is the essential trait of leadership, the Lt. Governor told the students. “If you have care and concern for others, you can become a leader,” she said.

Noting that women still faced various challenges in society, the Lt. Governor advised women students to not be deterred by hurdles and to learn to turn obstacles into opportunities.

After hosting lunch at the Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor gifted the students copies of a book by Swami Vivekananda. The delegation also visited Auroville on Sunday.

Members of the Auroville Foundation and Working Groups interacted with the students and explained the concept of human unity that inspired the founding of the universal township.

