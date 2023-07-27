HamberMenu
L-G instructs officials to expedite execution of dialysis scheme

Tamilisai Soundararajan organised a review meeting at the Raj Nivas joined via video-conferencing by medical officers of the Institute of Kidney Disease and Research Centre in Gujarat to discuss implementation of Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme in Puducherry

July 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conducted a review meeting recently at Raj Nivas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has issued instructions to expedite the adoption in Puducherry of the dialysis programme modelled on the successfully-operational scheme in Gujarat.

Ms. Soundararajan, during a review meeting held at the Raj Nivas joined via video-conferencing by medical officers of the Institute of Kidney Disease and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Gujarat, said practical hurdles for implementing the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme in Puducherry should be removed.

She noted that the national scheme was already operational in 36 States and Union Territories across the country. She pointed to the Gujarat model of dialysis, where treatment was provided free of cost to the patients. The National Health Mission (NHM) was bearing the expenses. Medicines and injections were also provided free or at subsidised rates. People who have registered for dialysis can avail the treatment in other parts of the State by using the smart card, she said.

The Health Department is likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat institution in this regard. It is initially proposed to roll out the dialysis scheme in Puducherry and extend it to the Karaikal region.

Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, P. Jawahar, Finance Secretary, Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, Secretary to the L-G, G. Sriramalu, Health Director and Vineet Mishra from Gujarat participated in the meeting.

