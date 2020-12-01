L-G instructions on 50% MBBS seats

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has instructed officials to implement the norm of earmarking 50% of MBBS seats in private medical colleges under the government quota.

Noting that the draft Bill in this regard sent to Government of India had not been followed up, Ms. Bedi said she had sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite approval. The Chief Secretary has been asked to pursue the matter, she said.

When “essentiality certificate” is issued by the government to the private unaided medical college, it was stipulated that 50% of seats would be filled by the government in these colleges. “This condition shall be enforced by the Health Department and CENTAC for admission without deviation, pending passing of a law by the Legislative Assembly”, Ms. Bedi said.

“No one has a mandate to negotiate these seats with private medical colleges,” the Lt. Governor said.