L-G inspects Nethaji Nagar

Field visit: Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspecting Nethaji Nagar on Saturday.

PUDUCHERRY

07 March 2021 03:36 IST

Tamilisai directs municipality to drain stagnated sewage

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday directed the Oulgaret Municipality to immediately drain stagnated sewage in Nethaji Nagar at Chinnakalapet.

She gave the direction after visiting the area following complaints from residents. A release from the Lt. Governor’s Secretariat said after inspecting the area, Ms. Soundararajan directed Ashwin Chandru, Commissioner, Oulgaret Municipality, to drain out the sewage till a permanent channel was constructed in the area.

She also visited the Beach Promenade to inspect the conditions of trees planted in the area. The Lt. Governor directed the Chief Engineer of Public Works Department to make necessary arrangements to water the saplings planted on the promenade area three times a day.

