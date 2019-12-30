L-G inspects neglected community centre at Bahour

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi asked the Bahour Commune Commissioner to ensure upkeep of a neglected community centre in the suburb.

Ms. Bedi, who led a Raj Nivas team during an inspection visit to the centre, noted that the facility was not being used adequately or maintained. The keys were with the panchayat, who were charging for any use on request and had no formal ownership or laid down procedure to run it. The toilet was unattended and was a health hazard to the neighbourhood, Ms. Bedi said .

Following the inspection, the keys were given to the Panchayat Level Federation women members by the Commune Commissioner to maintain and ensure its availability to the public on a first come first serve basis.

Ms. Bedi directed the Commune Commissioner to issue a proper operating order to this effect, and provide funds to the PLF for maintenance of the toilet.