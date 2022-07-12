L-G inspects facilities at government schools

Tamilisai on a visit to select government schools as part of mission to visit 75 schools

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday inspected the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kathirgamam and interacted with the students. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Tamilisai on a visit to select government schools as part of mission to visit 75 schools

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected the amenities at select government schools in the city on Tuesday as part of visiting 75 schools to mark the 75th Independence Day anniversary celebrations.

Interacting with the students at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Kadhirkamam, Ms. Soundararajan encouraged the girls to speak up on what they felt was lacking in the school.

She specifically sought to know whether they had drinking water, clean toilets and good food.

When prodded to ask about anything they wanted to know from the Lt. Governor, one child hesitantly sought to know her age drawing chuckles from Ms. Soundarajan and KSP Ramesh, MLA who was also on the dais.

“Both of us are of the same age”, Ms. Soundararajan told the child.

She wanted the students to study well and make good use of opportunities that came their way.

The Lt. Governor also visited the Arutchelvi Ayee Ammal Government Girls’ Middle School, where AKD Aroumugam, MLA joined her.

Children put up a fancy dress show for the dignitaries. Among the children attired as historical personages was one bespectacled boy who also wore a COVID-19 mask while representing Mahatma Gandhi, much to the amusement of the Lt. Governor and others.

The Lt. Governor also flagged off the motorbike journey of Durai Prakash, a biker, who is visiting 75 cities as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

One regret

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said if she nursed any regret in her journey as a politician it was that she had not yet been an elected representative of the people.

The Lt. Governor, who was interacting with students during a visit to the Arut Chelvi Ayee Ammal Government Girls Middle School, was asked by a girl on the one thing that had eluded her in the political career.

To this, Ms. Soundararajan said, “Surely, if there is one unfulfilled wish, it is that I could not become an elected representative of the people. I wanted to become an MLA and address the Assembly. But, as destiny would have it, now as Governor I get to address all the legislators of the House”, she said.