L-G inspects ESI hospital and interacts with doctors and patients

June 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspecting the ESI Hospital in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday inspected the Employees State Insurance Scheme Hospital at Gorimedu to get a first-hand account of the functioning of the facility.

The Hindu had on Monday highlighted in a report “Beneficiaries are left in the lurch as ESIC delays takeover of ESIS hospital,” the poor condition of the facility.

Dr. Tamilisai made an unscheduled visit to the hospital following The Hindu’s report and enquired about the functioning of the hospital. She interacted with the doctors and the patients.

Later in the day, she held a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Secretary A. Muthamma and Director of Health and Family Welfare Sriramulu. The Lt. Governor held detailed discussion with officials about the functioning of the hospital and the ways to improve patient care, a release from Raj Nivas said.

Sources said the Lt. Governor has directed officials to expedite the process to handover the administration of the hospital to ESIC.

The Lt. Governor also inspected Veeramamunivar Government Boys High School. Talking to reporters after visiting the school, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said the government was keen on improving the functioning of all schools. The school will soon get a new building, she added.

