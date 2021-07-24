L-G inaugurates two-day special vaccination camp across U.T.

Focus is to inoculate persons with co-morbidities, achieve 100% vaccination

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday inaugurated a special vaccination camp for persons with co-morbidities at the community hall of the Housing Board colony in Kurumbapet.

Ms. Soundararajan hoped that the special drive would help reach the left-out groups and attain the goal of 100% vaccination by August 15.

Civil Supplies Minister A. K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, T. Arun, Health Secretary and other officials participated.

The Health Department is concurrently organising a two-day vaccination festival across 100 session sites in the Union Territory on Friday and Saturday to ramp up coverage of the population.

According to Mr. Arun, the focus of the two-day drive is on inoculating persons with co-morbidities and to completely prevent deaths due to coronavirus.

This is the fourth mass vaccination drive after the first nation-wide ‘Tika Utsav’ rolled out in April.

Puducherry had held mass vaccination campaigns in June (that was extended from the initial four days to six days) and a three-day drive from July 10.

A host of departments have teamed up with the health units to address the public's misgivings about the vaccine.

Door-to-door visits are being organised to dispel misconceptions and motivate vaccination among the public. Mobile vaccination centres have been introduced to provide free vaccination to people who are reluctant to be vaccinated or are immobile due to disease or age.

Soliciting cooperation

Health officials have sought the cooperation of the public in the efforts to make the Union Territory fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

