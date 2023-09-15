L-G inaugurates cancer screening programme for women

September 15, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday stressed the importance of early screening for breast and cervical cancers against the backdrop of rising incidence of the disorders among women.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the ‘Screen to Win’ exclusive breast cancer screening programme of the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), in association with the Department of Health and the Rotary Club of Pondicherry Pride, the Lt. Governor said the rising incidence of breast and cervical cancer among women has added to the importance of early screening.

If treated in the early stages, patients can be cured, she said. She welcomed the free cancer screening conducted for working women and women autorickshaw drivers at the Muthialpet PHC.

The administration is taking all measures to prevent the spread of dengue fever, the Lt. Governor said. On the two dengue deaths, she said a private hospital that admitted the dengue patients had not shared proper information with the government. Even though the government takes precautionary measures, people should report to the hospital as soon as they get fever as a precautionary measure, she said.

Several preventive measures were also in place in the wake of the Nipah outbreak in north Kerala. Surveillance has been strengthened in Mahe and inbound travellers from affected areas are being screened, she said.

According to APCC, the ‘Screen to Win’ initiative aims at providing accessible breast cancer screenings to the public and a fully-equipped bus has been deployed for the two-day camp. About 500 women are expected to receive general screening, while 150 women can avail themselves of comprehensive breast screenings.

R. Murali, Deputy Director of Health, Manjula Rao, breast cancer specialist, APCC, and G. Sreenivasan, Medical Chairman, Rotary Club of Pondicherry participated.

