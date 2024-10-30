GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L-G, Home Minister felicitate SSP for performance in international event

Published - October 30, 2024 06:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan and Home Minister A. Namassivayam felicitated Senior Superintendent of Police Anita Roy for her performance at the Commonwealth Classic Bench Press competition held recently at Texas in the United States. Representing India in the Masters One 63 kg weight category in the competition, she won a gold medal at the event. She called on the Lieutenant Governor and Home Minister and briefed them about her achievement, a communication here said.

