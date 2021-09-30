L-G hints at resuming offline classes for primary students

Union Territory likely to follow Tamil Nadu’s decision on reopening from Nov. 1

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday hinted that the Union Territory will probably follow Tamil Nadu’s decision to resume offline classes for primary school students in Standards I to VIII from November 1.

As Puducherry does not have a separate School Board, it follows the Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examinations and has replicated its decisions regarding reopening of schools during the pandemic in the Union Territory.

After inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination camp at Mudaliarpet, the Lt. Governor told mediapersons that the issue (resumption of offline classes) was under active consideration now that Tamil Nadu government had decided to restart physical classes in primary schools from November 1.

Consultations had taken place with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Education Minister A. Namassivayam and a decision was expected soon, she said.

Stressing on vaccination for all, the Lt. Governor pointed out that several people were only getting their first dose now. If the pandemic was into its third and fourth wave in some countries, while the situation was relatively under control in India, it was owing to the thrust on vaccination, she said.

No shortage of vaccines

Since the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in January, there has been no shortage of vaccines in the Union Territory, the Lt. Governor said.

She urged everyone who was yet to get a jab, to do so utilising the extensive facilities set up by the administration as there was empirical evidence that inoculation provided protection from the worst consequence of infection.

While the Union Territory is targeting inoculation of 10 lakh eligible persons, vaccination data showed that so far 6.89 lakh first doses and 3 lakh second doses have been administered.

Of the unvaccinated population, an estimated one lakh persons were unable to take the vaccine after getting infected and 50,000 have not taken the shot for medical reasons. All efforts were on to administer the first dose to an estimated 2 lakh eligible population.

The Union Territory would soon be able to cover its entire population with at least a single dose, she also said.