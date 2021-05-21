L-G hands over supplies

PUDUCHERRY

21 May 2021 02:17 IST

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday handed over Centrally-sanctioned COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment materials to the Health Department.

The supplies from the Centre included 2,500 Ag test kits, 91 D-Type oxygen cylinders, 420 Remdesivir anti viral doses.

The Lt. Governor said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an assurance to extend equipment and materials required for tackling the pandemic in the Union Territory.

