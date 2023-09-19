HamberMenu
L-G hails women’s reservation bill

September 19, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday hailed the NDA government’s tabling of the women’s reservation bill earmarking 33% seats for women across the lower house and State Legislative Assemblies during a special session of Parliament.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, Ms. Soundararajan said the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ bill, once passed, would increase the presence of women, who constituted nearly half the electorate, in law-making houses and lead to accelerated social development in the country.

She pointed out that while the Puducherry Assembly would be able to have 11 women legislators, the Tamil Nadu Assembly 77 women lawmakers in addition to 13 Members of Parliament.

