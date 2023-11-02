L-G hails contributions of citizens hailing from other States towards development of Union Territory

November 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has saluted the contribution of citizens hailing from other States towards the development of the Union Territory.

Hosting the Foundation Day celebrations of various States and Union Territories at the Raj Nivas on Wednesday evening, Ms. Soundararajan said the Liberation Day events were a way of underscoring the efforts in diverse fields by various communities in the development of the Union Territory, as well as to celebrate the city’s spirit of multiculturalism.

Noting that while all States were shaped by long struggles for independence, Puducherry was born through a democratic process when a referendum was held on accession to the Indian Union. “Although Puducherry is a small state, it is progressing ahead of the growth rates achieved by some of the larger States. Puducherry is leading the way for others”, the Lt. Governor said.

The per capita income of the Union Territory with an estimated population of 15 lakh had increased manifold over the years to now aggregate about ₹2.24 lakh.

“Puducherry has developed in all sectors. We surpass many other states in providing welfare programmes for the people. I wish to thank everyone who has contributed to this development,” the Lt. Governor said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, S. Selvaganabathy, MP, Speaker R. Selvam, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, MLAs, top government officials and invitees representing various States participated in the programme.

A variety of cultural programmes also marked the celebrations.