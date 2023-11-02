HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G hails contributions of citizens hailing from other States towards development of Union Territory

The Foundation Day celebrations of various States and Union Territories were organised at the Raj Nivas on Wednesday

November 02, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and others at the Foundation Day celebrations of various States hosted recently by the Raj Nivas.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and others at the Foundation Day celebrations of various States hosted recently by the Raj Nivas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has saluted the contribution of citizens hailing from other States towards the development of the Union Territory.

Hosting the Foundation Day celebrations of various States and Union Territories at the Raj Nivas on Wednesday evening, Ms. Soundararajan said the Liberation Day events were a way of underscoring the efforts in diverse fields by various communities in the development of the Union Territory, as well as to celebrate the city’s spirit of multiculturalism.

Noting that while all States were shaped by long struggles for independence, Puducherry was born through a democratic process when a referendum was held on accession to the Indian Union. “Although Puducherry is a small state, it is progressing ahead of the growth rates achieved by some of the larger States. Puducherry is leading the way for others”, the Lt. Governor said.

The per capita income of the Union Territory with an estimated population of 15 lakh had increased manifold over the years to now aggregate about ₹2.24 lakh.

“Puducherry has developed in all sectors. We surpass many other states in providing welfare programmes for the people. I wish to thank everyone who has contributed to this development,” the Lt. Governor said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, S. Selvaganabathy, MP, Speaker R. Selvam, Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, MLAs, top government officials and invitees representing various States participated in the programme.

A variety of cultural programmes also marked the celebrations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.