L-G hails contribution of defence forces in maintaining peace in the country

Hailing the contribution of defence forces in maintaining peace and sustaining democracy in the country, Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Monday said it was the responsibility of the government to look after the requirements of retired defence personnel.

Participating in SPARSH (System for Pension Administration) outreach programme, organised by the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, at the Jipmer auditorium here, the Lt. Governor said defence forces are not only the backbone but also the symbol of national pride and integrity.

“It is because of the services of defences forces that we are living peacefully. The commitment and dedication of the forces help in flying the national flag high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive to the demands of defence personnel. Even when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he used to spend Deepavali festival with members of the armed and paramilitary forces. He continues the tradition, even now, by visiting forward posts to spend the festival with Jawans,” he said.

He assured the retired defence personnel, residing in Puducherry, of all assistance. The Lt. Governor handed over cheques worth ₹70 lakh towards pensioners’ arrears to the beneficiaries at the event. He also visited the stalls set up by the event organisers at the auditorium for grievance redressal.

Around 700 defence pensioners attended the outreach programme which was organised with the support of Headquarters Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area and Puducherry Administration.

Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and T. Jayaseelan, Controller of Defence Accounts, Ministry of Defence, Chennai, also spoke.

