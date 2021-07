PUDUCHERRY

25 July 2021 22:08 IST

Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday extended greetings to PMK founder S. Ramadoss on his 82nd birthday.

According to a Raj Nivas release, she called Dr. Ramadoss and wished him a long, happy and healthy life.

