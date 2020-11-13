Puducherry

L-G grants ₹663 lakh to SC/ST beneficiaries

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has approved the distribution of ₹663 lakh, through the DBT mode, to SC/ST beneficiaries, as festival allowance in lieu of Deepavali. Every beneficiary will get ₹500.

A release from Raj Nivas said a proposal seeking expenditure sanction in this regard had been submitted by the Adi-Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department. The benefit will be credited into the accounts of an estimated 1,32,688 beneficiaries.

The Lt. Governor has also sanctioned grant-in-aid, to the tune of ₹397 lakh, to the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation for the payment of salaries to employees.

Ms. Bedi has instructed the PRTC Board of Directors to implement the short-term and long-term measures, recommended in 2018 by the Vijayan Committee, to revamp the functioning of the State-run enterprise.

