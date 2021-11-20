L-G grants ₹1.29 crore to set up child protection service in U.T

Tamilisai also releases aid for PM food processing scheme

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sanctioned ₹1.29 crore as the first phase of grant-in-aid to set up a ‘Child Protection Service’ in the Union Territory.

The service is a Centrally sponsored scheme, implemented by the Union Territory of Puducherry Child Protection Society.

The Lt. Governor also gave the nod for the release of grants-in-aid to the tune of ₹1.45 crore to PIPDIC for implementing Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme in the Union Territory.

She also accorded approval to the proposal seeking no objection certificate for starting new undergraduate course viz., B.A.(English) in Arignar Anna Govt. Arts & Science College, Karaikal with 60 seats and to double the intake of students for the B.Com. course in Avvaiyar Govt. College for Women, Karaikal with an additional intake of 64 seats from the academic year 2021-22.

The Lt. Governor has, in consultation with High Court of Judicature at Madras, approved the nomination of Justice T. Raja, Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Madras, as the Executive Chairman of the Union Territory of Puducherry Legal Services Authority.

Another file cleared by her pertained to the proposal for declaring Bahour commune as a single-use plastic (SUP) free commune with effect from October 2 this year.

The proposal for grant of special grade Assistant Sub-Inspector and special grade Sub-Inspector to police personnel of IRBn was also cleared.