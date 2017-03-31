L-G, govt. ties hit a new low

Thursday’s ruling given by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to transfer the Commissioner of Puducherry Municipality R. Chandirasekaran and the refusal of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday to acknowledge the validity of the order and directing the Chief Secretary that the officer should continue as Commissioner marks a flashpoint in the power struggle between the Raj Nivas and the Congress-led government.

Just hours after Speaker V. Vaithilingam asked the government to transfer him and put him on compulsory wait, Chief Secretary Manoj Parida issued an order giving additional charge of the municipality to S. Ganessin, who is holding the post of Director of Art and Culture. At around 11 p.m., the transfer order was posted at the entrance of the house of Mr. Chandirasekaran.

The Chief Secretary issued the transfer order despite Ms. Bedi expressing her displeasure over the Speaker’s decision. The Lt. Governor, who is away, had despatched a message to the Chief Secretary directing him not to transfer the officer.

On Friday, as the House continued to discuss the “conduct” of Lt. Governor, Ms. Bedi wrote to the Speaker directing him to declare his order as “null and void.” But the Speaker refused to accept the letter as it was not signed by the Lt. Governor.

A source in the Legislative Assembly said the letter was not signed by the Lt. Governor and hence it was returned.

A few hours after the Speaker returned the letter, her Secretary G. Theva Neethi Dhas issued a note to the Chief Secretary directing him to reinstate Mr. Chandirasekaran.

Bedi cites rules

“Lt. Governor and Administrator, Puducherry, has directed the undersigned to inform that the transfer order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms… as invalid as it was issued without the approval of competent authority as mandated under the rules.

“Lt. Governor has conveyed that R. Chandirasekaran shall continue to serve in his present assignment as Commissioner,” the order said. The Chief Secretary has been asked to give a compliance report to the Lt. Governor.

Since Friday morning, Ms. Bedi had been flooding WhatsApp numbers of a select group of journalists with messages listing the powers that she enjoyed as an administrator of the union territory and giving enough indication that she was not going to leave the issue to the will of the government. She was harsh on the Chief Secretary, whom she considers close to the ruling Congress dispensation.

Last week, AIADMK legislator A. Baskar had filed a complaint with the Privileges Committee of the Legislature against the Commissioner for holding a meeting without informing him. The transfer order was issued based on the complaint filed by the MLA.

The government, according to sources in the ruling party, had come to a conclusion that “hereafter there is no question of any reconciliation and would fight politically and legally.”

In the turf war, the government had become more aggressive after it got the “unflinching” support from its alliance partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Even some legislators belonging to the Principal Opposition party All India N.R. Congress had voiced their support. DMK and AIADMK members on Friday urged the ruling party to pass a resolution urging the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to recall Ms. Bedi.

Speaking on the floor of the House, DMK member R. Siva and AIADMK member A. Anbazhagan supported a resolution in this regard.

Congress whip R.K.R. Anantharaman said as per section 312 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Legislative Assembly, the Speaker’s decision could not be questioned.

“If she is not going to stop her confrontational attitude we will take the protest to New Delhi,” he told The Hindu.