L-G gives approval to fill 300 vacancies in TGT posts in U.T.

January 10, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday gave approval to fill 300 vacancies in Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in the Union Territory.

A communication from the Raj Nivas said approval had been given to fill 300 vacancies in TGT posts in government schools and 67 vacancies in lecturers’ (Group B non-gazetted) posts on a regular basis under the direct recruitment process. 

Expenditure sanction was also given to disburse a pongal assistance of ₹1,000 to the bank accounts of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

