GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G gives approval to fill 300 vacancies in TGT posts in U.T.

January 10, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday gave approval to fill 300 vacancies in Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in the Union Territory.

A communication from the Raj Nivas said approval had been given to fill 300 vacancies in TGT posts in government schools and 67 vacancies in lecturers’ (Group B non-gazetted) posts on a regular basis under the direct recruitment process. 

Expenditure sanction was also given to disburse a pongal assistance of ₹1,000 to the bank accounts of persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.