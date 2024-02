February 29, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Thursday presented a souvenir box containing commemorative stamps and a book dedicated to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The souvenir was handed over by B.P. Sridevi, Chief Post Master General, Tamil Nadu Circle, at a function hosted at the Raj Nivas, a press note said.

Senior Postal Department officials G. Natarajan (Chennai), E. Durairajan and Prabhu Shankar (Puducherry) participated in the function.