L-G felicitates Puducherry’s conservancy staff

The Raj Nivas turned the spotlight on the multi tasking staff (MTS) and sanitation workers by honouring the workforce that toils to keep the city clean and free from disease outbreaks.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi held a meeting with sanitation workers of the Swachhata Corporation to thank them for a job well done. Ms. Bedi commended staff for working round the clock to keep the city clean by collecting garbage door-to-door and clearing the streets. They were given saree-blouse gifts with the help of NGOs. Ms. Bedi also released a book, Raj Nivas Outreach, which summarises the outreach initiatives of the Raj Nivas. A short film on services of women Swachhata workers was also screened ahead of Women’s Day.

Puducherry, Oulgaret

On Wednesday, Ms. Bedi had convened a meeting of MTS from the Public Works Department and the municipalities of Puducherry and Oulgaret.

The staff, who had been tasked with cleaning choked drains during monsoon, had helped avoid water stagnation in low-lying areas of the city to a great extent, she said.

The MTS had also helped clean the streets. “Without their cooperation, we cannot keep our city clean,” Ms. Bedi added.

She noted that while cleanliness helped attract tourists, it also served the purpose of checking diseases. Following the meeting, the MTS were honoured at the Raj Nivas.

Farmer’s meet

The felicitation events followed a farmer’s meet held last week in which more than 325 farmers from nearby villages were sensitised on water harvesting, storage and conservation methods.

Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan, who is an avid farmer himself, shared his experience in cultivation on the occasion.