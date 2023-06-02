L-G felicitates Jipmer robotic surgery team for completing 1,300 procedures

June 02, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The robotic surgery team at Jipmer was felicitated by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for completing 1,300 procedures, claimed to be the highest volume for a government-sector institution in south India.

Presenting certificates of appreciation to doctors and nursing staff — all members of the robotic surgery team — the Lt. Governor noted it was particularly significant that even the poorest of persons visiting the institution, have access to the latest technology, such as the robotic surgery, free of cost.

The minimally-invasive procedure had the added advantages of causing less pain and reducing blood loss, shorter hospital stay, and earlier return to work.

Rakesh Aggarwal, Director, Jipmer, said the unit has pioneered in novel robotic surgery procedures, such as surgery for pancreatic cancer (Whipple’s Procedure), and for Oesophageal cancers and benign Oesophageal strictures. For many procedures, Jipmer leads the country, by having the richest experience in the field.

The project had been feasible due to a ₹26-crore seed grant from the Central government and continued support in subsequent budgets.

L. N. Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent, said the facility was being used by eight departments, including the departments of urology, surgical gastroenterology, surgical oncology, paediatric surgery, general surgery, ENT, obstetrics and gynaecology, and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), with the support of an experienced anaesthesiology team and dedicated nursing and technical staff.

He said the institution was performing about 300 such procedures per year. In-house training of faculty members has started, with four surgeons already completing training. At present, Jipmer has 20 trained robotic surgeons.

Jipmer has been recognised by the Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons as a centre of excellence.

Bibekanand Jindal, officer-in-charge of the Robotic Surgical unit, said Jipmer would shortly launch a training programme in robotic surgery for resident doctors.