L-G failed to fulfil Constitutional duty to hold local body polls: Ramadass

June 16, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Citing various alleged “Constitutional failures” of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, prominently the delay in conducting local body elections, former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass, sought a public explanation for not fulfilling the bounden duty.

Listing out five important such instances of alleged failure of the Lt. Governor in fulfilling the Constitutional duties, Mr. Ramadass sought an explanation to the public for this, failing which, “the President of India or an appropriate Court of Justice will be approached for action against her including her dismissal from the position...”

The Lt. Governor of Puducherry, appointed under Article 239 of the Indian Constitution to implement the provisions of the Union Territory Act, 1963; was duty bound by the principles enshrined in the Constitution in all her official dealings. Unfortunately, the L-G has failed to discharge her constitutional duties in several spheres, chiefly, on five prominent matters, he said.

The failure to establish the third tier of Government in Puducherry as envisaged by the Constitution was in contravention of the provisions of Article 40 of the Constitution (Directive Principles of State Policy), the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, the Pondicherry Village and Commune Panchayat Act, 1973, the Constitution (74th Amendment) Act, 1992, and the Pondicherry Municipalities Act, 1973, he said.

As such, in the last 55 years, from 1968 to 2023, local body polls were conducted only once (2006) and had not been for 12 successive years since 2011, he said.

The other instances, he pointed to, were “the apathy” in reconstituting the State Level Backward Classes Commission (SLCBC), in conformity with Articles 16 and 340 of the Constitution of India and the delay in implementing the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (Right to Education Act), that deprived a large number of students hailing from poorer sections of quality education for the last 14 years.

Besides, the Lt. Governor, in her capacity as Chancellor of the Puducherry Technological University (PTU), had failed to constitute the Board of Governors, which had eroded the quality of university education (184th rank among engineering institutions in NIRF 2023), Mr. Ramadass said. He also alleged a violation of Part XIV of the Constitution relating to ad hoc appointments in the handing over of the charge of principal of Krishi Vigyan Kendra to “an unqualified person”.