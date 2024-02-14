L-G exhorts students to keep abreast of latest developments

February 14, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has exhorted students to keep abreast of the latest developments and improve on their skills.

Felicitating NCC cadets who have participated in various national events, including the Republic Day parade, at the Raj Nivas on Tuesday, the Lt. Governor said it was important for one to update knowledge to become successful in life.

“The world is becoming very competitive. So you have to keep updating your knowledge, skill and learn about the latest advances in technology. Otherwise, chances are that you may get lost in the competitive world,” she said.

She also urged the student community to focus on health. “As NCC cadets, you should focus more on your health as you indulge in a lot of physical activities. You have to pay more attention to your health. A good state of mind and health will help achieve more in life,” Ms. Soundararajan said. She distributed certificates to the cadets.