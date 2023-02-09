L-G exhorts students to become global entrepreneurs

February 09, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged students to become entrepreneurs to be reckoned with on the world stage.

Addressing the dodransbicentennial (175th anniversary) celebrations of Petite Seminaire Higher Secondary School recently, Ms. Soundararajan pointed out that one of the valuable lessons from the COVID-19 crisis was how an indigenous vaccine was developed, and rolled out for the entire population and to other countries.

Recalling how the country rose to the occasion to counter the coronavirus threat, she urged the students to be fully committed to whatever they do and aim for achieving excellence.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, Annibal Kennedy, MLA, Most Rev. Francis Kalist, Archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore Archdiocese and Rev. Fr. R. Pascal Raj, school principal were among those who participated.