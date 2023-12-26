L-G distributes welfare aid as part of ‘Viksit’ outreach

December 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan led programmes of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and distributed welfare aid to beneficiaries on Tuesday.

As part of the Centrally-driven outreach campaign to raise awareness on various welfare schemes, programmes were held at Oulgaret (South),Kottaimedu, and Villianur.

Ms. Soundararajan led a pledge to strive for a developed nation and distributed welfare assistance to the beneficiaries of Self Help Groups, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana domestic LPG scheme, flagship schemes for housing, and TB eradication.

C. Djeacoumar, Agriculture Minister; M. Sivasankar, MLA; Uma Nanduri, Join Secretary, Central Culture Department; A. Muthamma, Labour Secretary; and officials from the Local Administration, Revenue, Health, and Adi Dravidar Welfare Departments were present.