L-G disputes Opposition charges against her of interference in administration

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said she was performing her tasks as per rules. | Photo Credit: File Photo

April 23, 2022 19:54 IST

I clear files based on merit and everything is transparent, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Disputing the Opposition parties charges against her of interference in the administration, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said she was performing her tasks as per rules.

“As the Lt. Governor of the Union Territory, I clear files based on merit and everything is transparent. There is no truth in the allegations raised by the Opposition parties,” she said interacting with the reporters on the sidelines of a conclave organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Indirectly referring to the statements made by a section of political parties that the scheduled visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Puducherry on Sunday was a precursor to a change of guard in the National Democratic Alliance government, the Lt. Governor said the Home Minister’s visit was aimed towards development of the Union Territory. He was visiting the territory to inaugurate several development programmes, she said.

“His visit will be historic and a major landmark in bringing development. Those who oppose his visit are opposed to the development of the region. The visit is purely with the agenda of development,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

Political parties including Congress, Left and VCK have in the recent times attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party of plotting against Chief Minister N. Rangasamy with the aim to install a BJP person in the Chief Minister’s post.