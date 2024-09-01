L-G directs officials to clear encroachments on Korkadu tank

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Sunday directed officials to clear encroachments on the Korkadu tank, one of the biodiversity hotspots in the region.

Mr. Kailashnathan, who undertook an inspection of the tank, which is among the five waterbodies declared as wetlands by the government, instructed officials to also take steps to declog waterways to ensure the smooth flow of water into the lake.

According to a press note from Raj Nivas, it has been observed that water is released from the lake illegally by farmers who have encroached land. This affects the local farmers and adjoining villages who cultivate their lands. The Lt. Governor directed the PWD to take immediate action to remove the encroachments.

He also directed the departments concerned to improve irrigation and drinking water supply to the villages in the area by storing water in the lake and protecting the ground water table.

The Lt. Governor also undertook a status check of the project for an overbridge across Uppanar canal to augment connectivity to the city. The Detailed Project Report has been prepared for the remaining work at an estimated cost of ₹29.25 crore. Tenders are scheduled to be invited within this week, the press note said.

The Lt. Governor noted that it was also necessary to desilt the drain and divert the sewage through interception sewers to the Sewage Treatment Plant at Dubrayapet. Retaining walls had to be constructed along with lining of canals to prevent inundation on both sides of the drain which would benefit the public.

U. Lakshmikandhan, MLA, A. Kulothungan, District Collector, and M. Dhinadhayalan, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department were also present during the site inspection.

