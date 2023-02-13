L-G compliments NCC cadets on their performance at the R-Day camp

February 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday complimented the NCC Directorate (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andamans) for securing the second position at the Republic Day camp.

Speaking at a reception organised for the NCC cadets at Raj Nivas, the Lt. Governor said the cadets have brought laurels to the Directorate with their impressive performance.

“All the more important is the participation of women. It is very encouraging to see that many girls are showing interest in NCC. The participation of girl students will certainly motivate women,” she said.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam also hailed the performance of the NCC cadets at the Republic Day parade. A total of 31 cadets from NCC Group Headquarters, Puducherry, have participated in various national level camps such as Vayu Sainik Camp, Thal Sainik Camp, Nau Sainik Camp and Republic Day Camp.

In the competitions held during the Republic Day Parade Camp, the Directorate was adjudged the best in General Proficiency, Mandatory Competition, Best Directorate in ballet dance and best directorate in group dance. Seven cadets belonging to the Naval wing and two cadets from Army have also won medals in All-India level competitions, said a release.