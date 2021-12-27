Puducherry

L-G, CM take part in river festival

Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the river festival on Sunday.  

The first river festival, hosted by the Tourism Department, was organised at the Thirukanchi Gangai Varaha Nandeeswarar temple on the banks of Sankarabarani river on Saturday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, MLAs and other officials participated in the ceremonies at the river festival in Villianur commune panchayat.

The river festivals were hosted as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence and also to raise awareness on river rejuvenation. Various folk art forms were organised to celebrate rural heritage.

A river cleaning drive and a sapling planting programme were also organised.

A similar river festival — the Cauvery river festival — was held in Karaikal on Sunday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2021 9:02:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/l-g-cm-take-part-in-river-festival/article38045142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY