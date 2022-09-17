L-G, CM take part in Prime Minister’s birthday celebrations in U.T.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan receiving a copy of the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a blood donation camp held at the Government Hospital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy attended various programmes to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Puducherry on Saturday.

The Lt. Governor participated in a cleaning programme organised jointly by Department of Earth Sciences, Chennai and Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Puducherry, on Beach Promenade. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan along with Speaker R. Selvam launched a beach cleaning drive and distributed prizes to winners of various competitions held in schools to create environmental awareness.

She also visited the Government General Hospital where a blood donation camp was conducted by the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party. Home Minister A. Namassivayam and BJP president V. Saminathan were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributed nutrition kits to tuberculosis patients at a function held at the Assembly. The Health Department would be providing the kit to eligible patients for a period of one year as part of the birthday celebrations of the Prime Minister.

The local unit of the BJP also launched various programmes, including blood donation camps, setting up of ground water re-charging facilities in houses of party functionaries, cleaning programmes and interactive events to educate the public on welfare measures undertaken by the Union Government, to mark the birthday of the Prime Minister. BJP president V. Saminathan in a statement said the programmes would continue till October 2 in the Union Territory.