L-G, CM should intervene in streamlining functioning of private schools in Puducherry: former BJP president

Published - May 22, 2024 10:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

V. Saminathan | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Former BJP president V. Saminathan on Wednesday sought the intervention of Lt. Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in streamlining the functioning of private schools in Puducherry.

In a statement, he said the private schools are collecting more fees than the amount fixed by the Education Department. Some schools are not giving receipts for the fee collected from parents. The schools also threaten students who question the management for collecting exorbitant fees, he said. 

There are reports that students who have underperformed at the primary level are being forced to move out of the school. Such students are given transfer certificates without their consent, the former legislator said.

“Such irregularities are happening with the knowledge of certain officials in the Education Department. The government should constitute a committee to check whether schools are adhering to the rules. The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister should intervene in the issue,” he said. 

The Education Department should make public the fees fixed by them for each classes in private schools, he added.

