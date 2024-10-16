L-G, CM pay tributes to Abdul Kalam

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the tributes to former President late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on the occasion of his 93rd birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Mr. Kailashnathan and Mr. Rangasamy garlanded the statue of the former President during a commemoration organised by the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment at the Dr. Abdul Kalam Science Center and Planetarium Complex in Kurinji Nagar.

P. Jawahar, Secretary, Science, Technology, and Environment; and A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor; and officials and students from various schools were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.