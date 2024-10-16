GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L-G, CM pay tributes to Abdul Kalam

Published - October 16, 2024 12:26 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paying floral tributes to the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his 93rd birth anniversary.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paying floral tributes to the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his 93rd birth anniversary. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant-Governor K. Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the tributes to former President late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on the occasion of his 93rd birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Mr. Kailashnathan and Mr. Rangasamy garlanded the statue of the former President during a commemoration organised by the Department of Science, Technology, and Environment at the Dr. Abdul Kalam Science Center and Planetarium Complex in Kurinji Nagar.

P. Jawahar, Secretary, Science, Technology, and Environment; and A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor; and officials and students from various schools were also present.

October 16, 2024

