L-G, CM pay homage to Kalam on his 6th death anniversary

28 July 2021 02:05 IST

Call for a collective re-dedication to Kalam’s vision for India

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paid homage to former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on his sixth death anniversary on Tuesday.

The Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister planted saplings on the premises of the Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium in Lawspet.

Ms. Soundararajan launched a website (kalamdigitalschool.org) and delivered the 6th Dr. APJ Kalam memorial lecture at a virtual commemoration hosted by APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, Rameswaram.

As a scientist, professor, writer, orator, innovator, administrator and as President of India, Dr. Kalam made great contributions to the nation, Ms. Soundararajan said. She also pointed to the abiding interest Abdul Kalam had for infusing scientific temper among the younger generation.

Describing his life as truly inspiring and his journey from a paper boy in Rameswaram to the President of India in Rashtrapati Bhavan amazing, Ms. Soundararajan called for a collective re-dedication to his vision for India.

Fond remembrance

A.Sivathanu Pillai, founder CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, and former chief controller of R&D, DRDO, recalled his 40-year association with Kalam, from the SLV-III to PSLV configuration and the BrahMos supersonic missile programme. The thrust on indigenous development of missile technologies, the belief that the fruits of technology should benefit the society and concern for the future of the youth were among his distinguished traits apart from leadership qualities, Mr. Pillai said.

APJM Sheik Saleem, APJM Nazima Maraikayar, Foundation trustees and Sasikumar Gendham, advisor were among those who spoke at the virtual event.