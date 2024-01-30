L-G, CM lead tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary

January 30, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday paid tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ms. Soundararajan garlanded the statue of Gandhi on the Beach Promenade.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Deputy Speaker R. Rajavelu and legislators were present.

Several tourists were also seen garlanding the statue of Gandhi. Patriotic songs were sung by groups at the Gandhi statue.

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee also organised an event at its party office on Vaysial Street to observe the death anniversary. Member of Parliament and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam and other Congress leaders garlanded the portrait of Gandhi.