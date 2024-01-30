GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G, CM lead tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary

January 30, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paying homage to the Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paying homage to the Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his death anniversary in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday paid tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ms. Soundararajan garlanded the statue of Gandhi on the Beach Promenade.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Deputy Speaker R. Rajavelu and legislators were present.

Several tourists were also seen garlanding the statue of Gandhi. Patriotic songs were sung by groups at the Gandhi statue.

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee also organised an event at its party office on Vaysial Street to observe the death anniversary. Member of Parliament and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam and other Congress leaders garlanded the portrait of Gandhi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.