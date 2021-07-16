Puducherry

L-G, CM lead Kamaraj tribute

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paying floral tribute to the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, on his 119th birth anniversary held in Puducherry on Thursday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam, are also seen.   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

In their first joint appearance for a State event, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary.

Ms. Soundararajan and Mr. Rangasamy paid floral tributes to the statue of Kamaraj at the Kamaraj Salai - Anna Salai intersection.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Transport Minister A. Chandira Priyanga, MLAs and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes to the statue of the leader.

The government also hosted a tribute to freedom fighter Muthukumarappa Reddiar on his death anniversary.

V. Vaithilingam, MP, Mr. Lakshminarayanan, P. Rajavelu, MLA and others paid floral tributes to the statue of the leader near Nettapakkam police station.


