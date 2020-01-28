L-G, CM have denigrated their offices: AIADMK

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy have denigrated the offices they occupy by indulging in a war of words on a day-to-day basis, charged AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the AIADMK leader said the open spat between Ms. Bedi and Mr. Narayanasamy has lowered the dignity of the constitutional offices the occupied.

“They are fighting like school kids on everything. The behaviour of the both leaders on Republic Day has spoiled the solemn atmosphere,” the AIADMK leader said. The AIADMK leader said the Lt. Governor should not have clubbed felicitation of awardees and “at home” function together.

Seeking the immediate intervention of the Home Ministry, the AIADMK leader said the entire administrative machinery had collapsed due to the power struggle between the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister.

Employees affected

Several employees are working without salary for months and the financial situation of the Union Territory had deteriorated, he added. When asked to spell out AIADMK’s stand on Centre’s move to permit hydrocarbon exploration project in Union Territory, he said the party would oppose the scheme if it was detrimental to the interest of the people.