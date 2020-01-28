Puducherry

L-G, CM have denigrated their offices: AIADMK

A. Anbalagan

A. Anbalagan   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

Entire administrative machinery has collapsed: Anbalagan

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy have denigrated the offices they occupy by indulging in a war of words on a day-to-day basis, charged AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the AIADMK leader said the open spat between Ms. Bedi and Mr. Narayanasamy has lowered the dignity of the constitutional offices the occupied.

“They are fighting like school kids on everything. The behaviour of the both leaders on Republic Day has spoiled the solemn atmosphere,” the AIADMK leader said. The AIADMK leader said the Lt. Governor should not have clubbed felicitation of awardees and “at home” function together.

Seeking the immediate intervention of the Home Ministry, the AIADMK leader said the entire administrative machinery had collapsed due to the power struggle between the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister.

Employees affected

Several employees are working without salary for months and the financial situation of the Union Territory had deteriorated, he added. When asked to spell out AIADMK’s stand on Centre’s move to permit hydrocarbon exploration project in Union Territory, he said the party would oppose the scheme if it was detrimental to the interest of the people.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 11:45:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/l-g-cm-have-denigrated-their-offices-aiadmk/article30678052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY