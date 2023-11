November 16, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Leader of Opposition R. Siva, were among those who expressed condolence at the passing of freedom fighter and veteran communist ideologue N. Sankaraiah.

Several leaders of CPI (M) and Left parties from Puducherry also went to Chennai to pay their respects.