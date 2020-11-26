L-G, CM commend preparedness measures

PUDUCHERRY

26 November 2020 23:54 IST

Bedi thanks people of U.T. for paying heed to instructions

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy commended the works undertaken by line departments, in coordination with NDRF and HADR teams, to prevent the loss of life and avert substantial damage in the aftermath of Cyclone Nivar.

Ms. Bedi, in a message, also expressed gratitude to the people of the Union Territory for “having stayed indoors, listened to our instructions, abided by the rules and having moved to safer places upon our request due to which everything and everybody has been safe.”

The Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who surveyed affected areas in the city, lauded the efforts of staff from all departments, for their collective efforts in tiding over one of the most serious cyclones in our lifetimes, whether it was cutting and removing the fallen trees, clearing out waterlogged areas or responding to distress calls in control rooms.

