L-G, CM congratulate Padma awardee

26 January 2022 23:46 IST

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy have congratulated Padma Shri awardee Thavil exponent Kongampattu A.V. Murugaiyan.

Ms. Soundararajan, in a statement, congratulated all awardees in Tamil Nadu and the sole winner from Puducherry this year. Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan also conveyed his best wishes in a Twitter post.

Mr. Murugaiyan hails from Kongampattu village in Villupuram. He is settled in Puducherry and was among the recipients of the Padma Shri awards announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday night. Among others who turned up at the percussionist's residence in Muthialpet was last year's Padma awardee and terracotta artist, V. K. Munusamy.

