L-G, CM briefed about plans to implement World Bank, ADB aided projects in Puducherry

A high-level meeting chaired by Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan at the Chief Secretariat on Friday deliberated on the implementation of several big-ticket projects planned to be taken up by availing funds from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting attended by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers and senior officials discussed about 15 projects that are planned to be taken with assistance of World Bank under ‘Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy in the U.T. of Puducherry (PY-Shore)‘ programme, ADB funded infrastructure projects, progress of PM Ekta Mall and about the plans to develop 750-odd acre of land at Sederapet for industrial purpose, a senior official told The Hindu.

The government was planning to approach World Bank for funding 15 projects, which included development of artificial reef on the Southern side of Puducherry Beach, to equip Sewage Treatment Plants for tertiary treatment of waste water, a high-tech drinking water testing laboratory and protection of mangrove habitats in the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have got in-principle approval for taking up the projects under PY-Shore. Various projects estimated to cost around ₹ 1,400 crore would be taken. A detailed presentation was made to the Lt. Governor and Cabinet on the projects before getting administrative sanction to approach the World Bank for loan,” the official said.

ADB projects

Another presentation was made on availing a loan of ₹ 4,500 crore from ADB for the Public Works Department to take up various projects, including augmentation of drinking water supply, road connectivity works and improvement of sewer network in Puducherry. The meeting also discussed the progress made in the implementation of PM-Ekta Mall project. The design for the project is ready, the official said.

Officials also made a presentation on the plans to develop the land at Sedarapet for industrial purpose, the official said adding that discussion was also centered on the policies to be adopted for improving the industrial scenario in Union Territory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.