L-G clarifies on Assembly complex project

February 15, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to Speaker’s remarks that the file related to administrative approval for the new Assembly complex was pending at Raj Nivas, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought certain clarifications on the project.

“There is no file pending at my office. On the construction of Assembly complex, it is MHA that has sought clarification on the project. We have attended to the queries, now again certain queries have been raised. We are addressing it,” she told reporters.

Dr. Soundararajan  gave the clarification to the media when she came along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to the Government Medical College to inaugurate the 10BedICU programme. The programme is a joint initiative of Department of Health and eGovernments Foundation to provide specialist advisory services to five District Hospitals in Puducherry.

